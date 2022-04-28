Celebrating 13 Years Of The Hike For Hospice Huntsville This Sunday

This will be the 13th year that Hospice Huntsville has hosted the Hike for Hospice. With the last two years being a virtual event, the organization is thrilled to be hosting their first in-person event since the pandemic began. On Sunday, May 1, 2022 Huntsville/Lake of Bays/Almaguin Highlands will join thousands of people across Canada, as they come together in order to raise funds for hospice palliative care programs and services. This event will bring many together who have shared the journey through end of life with a loved one. It is a chance to remember and celebrate.

Many people have found that walking in memory of those they have lost is a positive and meaningful experience. New traditions created in their honour recognize the impact our loved ones have had on our lives and celebrate their unique contributions to family, friends, their workplace and community.

Hike for Hospice is the largest fundraiser for Hospice Huntsville. The event has a goal of raising $50,000, with 100 per cent of the funds staying in the community.

Funds raised for the Hike come from sponsorship, pledges and hike specified events such as the Purple Boot Campaign. Bring along your four-legged friend for the “Hospice Hound” award, with a prize for the best dressed purple pooch. “Purple Boot trophies” will be awarded to the top individual and top fundraising teams.

Hospice Huntsville is excited to be introducing musical entertainment to the Hike this year. Local musicians will be performing at River Mill Park and playing along the 1km and 5km hike routes. Demonstrations will also take place with Muskoka Agility Dogs. The Huntsville High School Robotics Club will be providing demonstrations with their award winning robot.

Hospice Huntsville are tremendously grateful to all of their event sponsors, including our Signature Sponsor Muskoka Medical and Campus Trail Remedy’s Rx Pharmacies. Thank you to sponsors for their continued commitment to end of life care in our community.

Melissa Polischuk, Fund Development & Public Relations Coordinator “The Hike for Hospice Huntsville is the largest fundraising event for the organization. We have missed seeing the family members and our community supporters the last two years. We are looking forward to our 13th Annual Hike for Hospice Huntsville and the opportunity to celebrate and honour our loved ones and those we have served in a meaningful and special way.”

The theme for this year’s National Hospice Palliative Care week is “Living in Colour”. At the heart of hospice palliative care lies the belief that every person deserves a vibrant and beautiful life, from beginning to end. If you are facing a life-limiting illness, it can feel like your world faded to shades of grey – hospice palliative care brings colour, peace, and joy back to your life in the ways that matter most to you and to your family.

To operate the Algonquin Grace Residential Hospice, Hospice Huntsville needs to raise at least $1,800 each and every day. Each year, Algonquin Grace receives funding that supports 40% of the annual operating budget. The remaining 60% of operating costs must be fundraised each year. These funds support 5 residential hospice beds as well as visiting hospice services and grief and bereavement services in both one-to-one and group settings. The organization hosts fundraising events throughout the year to help generate these funds along with many other giving initiatives. Every dollar raised stays in the community to directly offset operational costs of Hospice Huntsville and allow comprehensive end-of-life care to people and their families/caregivers in our community, completely free of charge.

To support or register as a team or individual hiker in the 13th Annual Hike for Hospice Huntsville or for more information please contact Hospice Huntsville visit www.hospicehuntsville.com or contact (705) 789-6878.