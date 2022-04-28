Diggin’ Downtown Construction Update

Diggin’ Downtown construction is on track to be completed this summer. Starting Friday, April 29, 2022, the Main and Centre Street intersection will be open to 3-way traffic by the end of the day. Curbs, sidewalks and a smooth driving surface are nearing completion in this area, and we’re pleased that this intersection can re-open to ease traffic delays. Construction activities will continue on Main Street from Centre Street to Lorne Street and the road will remain closed for the final stage of infrastructure replacement.

The District and Town of Huntsville are continuously monitoring traffic patterns and adjusting timing at signalized intersections – re-opening the Centre Street intersection to 3-way traffic will keep traffic moving while final work is completed. Please continue to follow posted detours and road markings as construction activities continue around the downtown core.

Effective Friday, April 29, 2022 the following changes will be in effect:

The Main Street and Centre Street intersection will be open to 3-way traffic and controlled by stop signs and traffic signals in a red flash

Main Street will continue to be closed from Centre Street to Lorne Street

One-way traffic continues on Caroline Street and Lorne Street North

View the Detour Map at Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown

What’s next?

In the coming weeks, there will be restrictions in the Lorne Street area and traffic delays can be expected while crews continue the replacement of underground water, sewer and storm infrastructure. Stay updated by visiting Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown and following @TownHuntsville on Facebook and Twitter.