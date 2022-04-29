OPP Thank Auxiliary Members During Volunteer Week

Consider Applying to Become an OPP Auxiliary Member!

During National Volunteer Week (April 24-30), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to thank our nearly 600 Auxiliary members for their exemplary service and commitment to community safety.

OPP Auxiliary members are dedicated volunteers who work with frontline OPP officers to ensure safety and well-being in the province of Ontario. They receive customized training and a unique uniform. Their duties may include assisting regular members with patrols, community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial events.

One important role of the OPP Auxiliary members is supporting crime prevention. Beginning in March 2022, Auxiliary members began providing fraud prevention presentations across Ontario. With rates of fraud increasing each year, the goal of the presentations is to prevent victimization and support community safety. Read more about this initiative on OPP News.

In 2021, OPP Auxiliary members generously contributed approximately 70,000 hours to communities across Ontario. They also raised more than 16,000 lbs of food donations and $42,000 in cash donations for local food banks. Since 2012, OPP Auxiliary members have logged more than 1.3 million hours of service.

BECOME AN AUXILIARY MEMBER

Do you want to make a difference in your community? Do you have a passion for helping others? Consider becoming an Auxiliary member with the OPP!

Many Auxiliary members report that they enjoy:

Helping their communities

Supporting public safety

Working with frontline officers

Developing relationships with community organizations and groups

Providing crime prevention education

The OPP is currently accepting applications for Auxiliary members. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit opp.ca/auxiliary.