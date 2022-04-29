OPP Looking For Witnesses After Fatal Crash On Hwy. 12

The Orillia OPP investigated a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road in Severn Township.

On April 28, 2022, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with Severn Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road in Severn Township.

Sadly, Christopher Galbraith (age 27) of Fenelon Falls was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second person has been transported from the scene by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.Two other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Members are on scene assisting with the investigation. The intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Hwy 12 was closed for several hours. The Ministry of Labour also attended the scene to conduct their investigation.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.