Missing Female Last Seen In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Huntsville female, last seen August 24, 2024, at 11:30pm.

On August 27, 2024, Amelia, 14 years old, was reported missing to police. She was last scene on August 24, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., in the Huntsville area. She is described as 5’4″ (163cm), 120 lbs. (54.5kg), thin build, brown hair and brown eyes, wearing dark-coloured jeans and a black adidas jacket with a grey hoodie underneath. Amelia is known to frequent the Orillia and Rama area.

Anyone with information related to Amelia’s location are asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.