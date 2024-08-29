OPP And Coroners Office Investigate Discovery Of Possible Human Remains In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at approximately 3:09 p.m. August 27, 2024 to a report of possibly found human remains by a Tiny Township resident after a contractor working on the property located on Tiny Beaches Road South made the discovery.

After preliminary scene examination, members of the (OPP) crime unit attached to the Detachment became engaged in the investigation along with the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). Further scene investigation has been conducted by a Forensic Anthropologist from the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Initial investigation has yielded information that would suggest that this discovery may be historical in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

Currently, investigators want to advise the community that there is no threat to public safety resulting from this investigation.