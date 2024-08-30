HMATA Opens Applications For Winter Tourism Funding

Planning a tourism event in Huntsville for January or February 2025? The Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA) wants to hear from you!

Applications for winter 2025 community tourism sponsorships are now open.

If you’re planning a multi-day tourism-related event or project between January 1, 2025, and February 28, 2025, this funding may be for you. Made possible by the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) — paid by visitors at local hotels, motels, resorts, and short-term rental accommodations — community tourism sponsorships help to grow Huntsville’s tourism industry by supporting initiatives by local organizations or which benefit the Huntsville tourism economy.

Who can apply?

Both non-profits and private businesses in the Town of Huntsville can apply for support for events or projects within Huntsville. Organizations from outside of Huntsville planning events that will have significant economic impact in Huntsville may also apply.

To apply for this special winter intake period, your event or activity must:

Occur in January or February 2025 Be offered in-person over at least two consecutive days Be open to the general public Occur within Huntsville’s municipal boundaries Encourage visitors to travel to Huntsville and stay overnight Contribute to Huntsville’s profile as a tourism destination of choice

Visit huntsvillemat.com/funding-application-winter-2025 for full details and to submit an application before September 27, 2024.