Local Businesses Encouraged To Join The Muskoka Cranberry Route

Attention Businesses:

The Cran-tastic Route celebrating all things cranberry is back and better than ever, and it’s now free for members to participate!

As part of your membership, you can join the Muskoka Cranberry Route.

Simply create a cranberry-themed offering—the more creative, the better!

Thought Starters:

• Cranberry cooking class

• Cranberry table d’hote menu

• Cranberry cocktails/mocktails

• Cranberry gift basket inclusion

• Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery Tasting

• Cranberry ANYTHING!

The Muskoka Cranberry Route runs September 20th – October 20th, 2024 with marketing activity starting early September. Your offering must be available for the duration of the Route.

And here is the registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPDk9dKhWul01L_z9m1DTlYIqCtLYmM74JStoCrs2tJC4frg/viewform

