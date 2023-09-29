Missing Bracebridge Man Located Deceased

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is providing an update into the investigation of the missing Bracebridge man.

Bracebridge OPP along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 Unit, the OPP Snowmobile, ATV, and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) have been conducting a thorough search of the Bracebridge area for 37-year-old Kirk, who was reported missing on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Sadly, on Friday September 29, 2023 he was located, deceased, near Cedar Lane and Entrance Drive Drive.

The OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their support and information during this search.