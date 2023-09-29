Bracebridge Gets More Funding For Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

Yesterday, the Town of Bracebridge announced the next round of community sponsors who are generously contributing to bringing the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre to life.

Through their generous contributions, the following organizations will become named sponsors in the facility.

Kubota North, contributing $105,000 over 15 years for naming rights to three arena team rooms in the Muskoka Lumber Arena;

JSW Manufacturing Inc, contributing $15,000 over 10 years for naming rights to the score clock in the Proline Rentals Fieldhouse; and

Alarm Pro Muskoka, contributing $15,000 over 15 years for naming rights to the teen area in the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library.

Thank you to the following organizations for their generous donations:

Crozier Foundation and Recreation Capital Fund Foundation for historic fundraising totaling $150,000; and

The Kenney Foundation for their $5,000 donation.

During the summer months, work on the facility progressed with a focus on roofing, exterior wall insulation, concrete flooring, the external pond and retaining wall, exterior brick and more. The facility is scheduled to open in August 2024.

Help support the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre by sponsoring a seat in the arena or bay in the library. For $500 for an arena seat, or $250 for a library bay, sponsors will have a name placard in place for 25 years and receive a charitable tax receipt. Fifteen per cent of each seat and bay sale will go towards the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s annual capital fundraising campaign for much needed medical equipment.

For more information on the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, donor opportunities and ways to be involved, visit engagebracebridge.ca.

“We’re only one year away from walking through the doors of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, and our success to date is in large part thanks to the generosity of our community and sponsors. Their enthusiasm and passion for this facility is overwhelming, and I am so grateful for the community’s continued support.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge