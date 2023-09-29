HFA Presents SPIN: A Musical Exploring History Of The Bicycle And Feminism

On October 20th, the Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) is set to captivate audiences with an extraordinary theatrical experience at the Algonquin Theatre. SPIN is a groundbreaking performance, a unique blend of documentary and musical activism, drawing inspiration from the remarkable true story of Annie Londonderry, who, in 1895, became the first woman to circumnavigate the globe on a bicycle. This performance is suitable for ages 8 and up and promises to be an inventive and inspiring journey through history and feminism that you won’t want to miss.

The musical is created and performed by award winning theatre artist Evalyn Parry. Her tour de force performance takes the audience through a fascinating web of stories that travel from 19th-century women’s emancipation to 21st-century consumer culture, peeling back layers of history to reveal a surprising and contemporary heart to her theme of liberation.

Joining her on stage is percussionist Brad Hart who provides a captivating sonic accompaniment using a vintage bicycle, hooked up to simple electronics and suspended in a mechanic’s stand, is played – from fenders to spokes to vinyl seat, from whirling pedals to bells. Staged by award-winning director Ruth Madoc-Jones, with stunning visual projections by acclaimed designer Beth Kates, this unique show has delighted audiences across the continent.

“We are thrilled to present SPIN as a standout in our Fall lineup.” Says Dan Watson, Executive Director of HfA. “Evalyn’s innovative approach to storytelling presents an exciting opportunity for our audiences to engage with thought-provoking theatre in a very accessible and fun way. Anyone interested in history, feminism, the bicycle or theatre in general will enjoy this show.”

SPIN premiered in 2011 at Toronto’s Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (a coproduction with OutSpoke Productions), and over the decade that followed has enjoyed more than 300 performances across North America, with tour dates from the Lincoln Center in New York City, to the Northern Arts and Culture Centre in Yellowknife, and many, many stops in between.

SPIN comes to Algonquin Theatre on October 20th at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at the box office in person or by phone (705-789-4975) or online at www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

“An intriguing piece of history, catchy music and a bicycle as a musical instrument: what more could you want for a night’s entertainment?”- Mooney on Theatre

“Bring a teenager. (And schedule time to talk about the show afterwards.)Bring friends. Bring daughters, nieces, sisters. Bring your spouse. You’ll be glad you did.” –Apt613

“SPIN’s message is delivered with big-hearted humanity, sophistication and grace.” – Times Colonist