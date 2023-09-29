Search For Wanted Person In Minden Hills

On Monday there was an increased police presence in the area of Gelert road in Minden Hills as a result of a search for a wanted person.

On Monday September 25, 2023, at approximately 1:00 pm members of the Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a residence on Gelert road to locate and arrest a wanted person. This person fled into a wooded area.

As a precaution, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Aviation Services and Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) were dispatched to the area to assist in the search. The person was not located. OPP continue to investigate. There is no risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have information that may assist with this investigation are asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.