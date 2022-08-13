Located – Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Last Seen In Seguin Township Camping With Family

UPDATE:

The search has concluded, and Everett Freeman has been located deceased. No foul play is suspected.

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Marine Unit, three Canine Units, OPP Aviation Services and the OPP Underwater Search & Recovery Unit are currently investigating a missing nine-year-old boy.

Also assisting in the search are McDougall Township Carling Township Fire Departments, Canadian Coast Guard and Joint Rescue Co-ordination Center (JRCC).

Everett Freeman, 9 years-of-age, of Seguin Township was camping with his family on in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island on the waters of Georgian Bay. Last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. on August 12, 2022.

Everett is described as:

· Caucasian

· 4″ (122 cm) tall, weighing approximately 50 lbs (23 kg)

· Brown short hair, brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a bright green/yellow t-shirt and swim shorts

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Everett Freeman is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.