Beaver Creek Visitor Charged With Several Offences

On August 13 at 11:05 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were contacted by staff at the Beaver Creek Correctional facility about packages that were located during a routine vehicle search. The packages were suspected to contain contraband intended for inside the institution. OPP attended the correctional facility and assisted their K9 unit to arrest and charge 27-year-old Nychell Ellison of Alliston, ON with the following charges:

Possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a penitentiary

Delivers contraband to, or receives contraband from an inmate

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Distribute over 30g of dried cannabis

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Ellison will appear on September 27, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON to answer to her charges.