Beaver Creek Visitor Charged With Several Offences

On August 13 at 11:05 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were contacted by staff at the Beaver Creek Correctional facility about packages that were located during a routine vehicle search. The packages were suspected to contain contraband intended for inside the institution. OPP attended the correctional facility and assisted their K9 unit to arrest and charge 27-year-old Nychell Ellison of Alliston, ON with the following charges:
- Possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a penitentiary
- Delivers contraband to, or receives contraband from an inmate
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Distribute over 30g of dried cannabis
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
Ellison will appear on September 27, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON to answer to her charges.