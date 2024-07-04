Milford Bay Resident Charged With Impaired And Other Charges

On July 2, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous traffic complaints involving a black car northbound on Highway 11. Police located the car and observed it to be travelling at approximately 188km/hr. The vehicle did not stop and fled from police.

A short time later police observed the same vehicle travelling on Highway 11 near the Nosbonsing exit and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was not cooperative with police and subsequently arrested after further investigation.

Conner Rodwell, 31-years-of-age, from Milford Bay was charged with:

Refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Drive motor vehicle no validation on plate

Fail to stop for police

Novice Driver fail to provide breath sample

Novice Driver BAC above zero

The accused’s drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days. They are scheduled to appear at the North Bay Ontario Court of Justice on August 13, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.