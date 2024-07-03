Domestic Related Incident In Armour Township Leads To Several Charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after a domestic related investigation.

On June 25, 2024, the Almaguin Highlands OPP received a report of a domestic related incident in the township of Armour. One person was arrested with the assistance of the Almaguin Highlands Crime Unit, OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Canine Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and Emergency Response Team (ERT). In addition, a search warrant was later executed.

A 72-year-old person was charged with the following:

· Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

· Assault cause bodily harm – two counts

· Assault cause bodily harm – spousal

· Sexual Assault – three counts

· Mischief – domestic

· Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – spousal

· Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Firearm – use while committing offence

· Theft over $5000

· Breach of recognizance

The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim(s).