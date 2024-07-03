Multiple People Injured After Serious Collision On County Road 507

Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:00 am on Saturday June 29, 2024.

The OPP, fire and Paramedics were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 507 (Buckhorn Road) near Greens Mountain Trail. Two patients were transported to a trauma centre with major injuries, one patient was treated at the scene and two other patients were treated at a local area hospital for minor injuries.

County Road 507 (Buckhorn Road) was closed in both directions until approximately 4:30 pm while Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) processed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The OPP is requesting that if anyone has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage that may assist investigators, to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-286-1431.