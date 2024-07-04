SIU Invokes Mandate Into Tiny Township Fatal Crash

The Province of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate into a fatal single vehicle crash in Springwater Township.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. July 3, 2024 officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were on scene of a single vehicle crash on Crossland Road between Flos Road 11 and the Tiny/Flos Townline Road. The vehicle had two occupants at the time of the crash, one of which was pronounced deceased the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

The roadway has reopened as of 10:30p.m. July 3, 2024 after the scene was investigated by members of the SIU.

The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.