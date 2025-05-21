Mental Health In Motion: Two lives, One Mission To Raise Awareness Of Mental Illness

When former patient Rob laces up his shoes for Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care’s annual Mental Health in Motion, it’ll be a powerful reminder of how far he’s come. Beside him on the start line, another former patient named Gord will be driven by the same mission: to shine a light on the reality of mental illness, the strength it takes to seek help and the hope that recovery is possible.

The pair took different paths to get here. Rob, 49, a Toronto resident and warehouse logistics manager, had been silently battling anxiety and depression for years. He turned to substance use to cope, but eventually realized he needed professional help. Gord, now 61, grew up in Scarborough and began experiencing mental health challenges around age 12. By 14, alcohol had become his way of handling the confusion inside.

Though age and life experiences separated them, Rob and Gord both arrived at a pivotal moment: the realization they couldn’t fight this alone.

For Rob, that turning point came when he discovered Waypoint’s Georgianwood Program for Concurrent Disorders, a voluntary, 12-week inpatient program for people 18 and older experiencing mental health and substance use problems: “I found the program on my own,” he recalled. “I did some research and that was the one I felt best suited me.”

Gord, who retired just as the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic set in, found himself spiralling. His drinking worsened and, in March 2023, he was admitted to Waypoint, where a psychiatrist recommended Georgianwood.

“I was very happy to know there was something out there like that,” said Gord. “It’s a safe place that gives you an environment where you can figure it out.”

Both men speak with deep appreciation for the care they received. Rob describes the Waypoint staff as “incredible” and calls his experience “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” A standout was Mary Mitchell, a Recreation Therapy Assistant who helped him take his first steps toward physical activity: “I met Mary and actually started exercising for the first time in my life,” he said.

For Gord, Georgianwood’s structure and supportive environment were key. Through cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness activities and exercise, he began to rebuild what had been buried under decades of pain: “They brought it all together and gave me my confidence and self-esteem back.”

Why it matters

One in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem or illness this year — and by age 40 around 50 per cent of us will have had a mental illness. And yet, stigma remains a stubborn barrier to seeking help. That’s why Waypoint hosts Mental Health in Motion — a fun, inclusive community fundraising event that raises awareness, breaks down stigma and spotlights life-changing programs like Georgianwood.

Join Rob, Gord and many others on Saturday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waypoint’s main campus in Penetanguishene for a day of movement, community and inspiration. Register for the 1K or 5K at arxbfycc.donorsupport.co/-/XZAZNRMC, or simply show up and enjoy a community barbecue, KidZone, educational booths, and hands-on activities for all ages. Full details can be found at waypointcentre.ca/get-involved/donate/fundraising-events/mental-health-in-motion. All proceeds go directly to Waypoint’s community-based mental health programs.

