Muskoka Invites You To Shape The Future Of Waste

The District of Muskoka is inviting residents to help shape a cleaner, more sustainable future by participating in upcoming open houses as part of the Solid Waste Master Plan (SWMP) engagement process.

The SWMP is a bold, long-term strategy that will guide how Muskoka manages waste for the next 30 years, well beyond the life of our current landfill. As landfill space rapidly disappears across Ontario, Muskoka has taken steps to extend the life of its only landfill. But the question remains: how much more can we do, and how far are we willing to go?

The District is seeking public input to help develop a future-focused, sustainable waste management system.

In-Person Open Houses

Tuesday, June 3, 2025, between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Partners Hall, Huntsville (within Algonquin Theatre – 37 Main Street E Huntsville)

Wednesday, June 4, 2024, between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, Bracebridge (Leon’s Auditorium – 56 Salmon Avenue)

Format: Each session will be a low-waste, family-friendly event that will allow residents to directly engage with the Solid Waste Master Plan team and provide feedback through interactive activities

Lunch and Learn Webinar

Thursday, June 5, 2025, between 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Format: Virtual open house offering an overview of the Solid Waste Master Plan and a Q&A platform. A webinar recording will be available following the session.

Be Part of Muskoka’s Sustainable Waste Future!

The District is encouraging all residents to get involved in shaping the future of waste management in Muskoka. This second phase of engagement builds on the input from over 1,900 community members during Phase 1. Phase 2 will focus on envisioning where the community wants to be when it comes to waste.

Visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/solid-waste-master-plan for more information on the Solid Waste Master Plan and to register for the virtual open house lunch and learn. Pre-registration is not required for the in-person events.