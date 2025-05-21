Legacy For Alex Kerswell – Annual Fundraising Dinner And Silent Auction

Legacy For Alex Kerswell is excited to announce their Annual Fundraising Dinner & Silent Auction, an event dedicated to raising funds for a grassroots charity committed to fundraising for initiatives that help youth who are struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness, and also try to reduce the stigma around these issues.

The event will take place on at the Terry Fox Auditorium located at 101 Centennial Drive in and all proceeds will directly support Legacy for Alex Gravenhurst High School Bursary Fund, Mind-Aid Muskoka, and Alex’s Place. Tickets are $35 per person or $15 for kids 10 years of age and under. Make your reservation by June 11th, 2025. Visit the website for more information at www.legacyforalex.com. Donations made through the website will be issued income tax receipts.

Alex’s Place is a 12-unit transitional housing program for youth aged 16–24 who are experiencing homelessness. Named in memory of Alex Kerswell, a local youth whose story continues to inspire change, this program reflects our commitment to providing young people with a safe, supportive environment to rebuild and move forward. “This program—and the young people it serves—continue to thrive because of the unwavering support of the Muskoka community, our local partners, and the businesses who stand behind this work.”

MiND-AID is a small grassroots charity making a huge impact in the lives of young people in Muskoka. “The Legacy For Alex Fundraising Dinner Event has already been supporting our work and will be continuing to do so at this year’s dinner event. Those who attend can enjoy a delicious meal and great company, but most importantly the money raised goes directly to paying for support for young people who would otherwise not find the right pathway to well matched and effective therapeutic supports, services and resources. We hope many caring people will come dine with us and help to improve and save more young lives in Muskoka!”

“We are thrilled to host our Annual Fundraising Dinner and Silent Auction and to bring together our community to support Legacy for Alex Kerswell,” said Leanna Kerswell. “This event is about more than just fundraising; it’s about making a tangible difference in our community.” Leanna added, “We are committed to ensuring that every dollar raised will go to help kids like Alex, who struggled to find the help he needed.”

Legacy for Alex Kerswell is a registered charity named after Alex Kerswell, the 17 year old son of Leanna and Shawn Kerswell, who took his life in 2019. The family struggled with navigating the mental health care system while Alex was alive, and when they were able to get help for Alex, he resisted because of the stigma attached. They do not want other families to go through what they have had to endure. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved, visit the www.legacyforalex.com.