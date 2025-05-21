Find Your Perfect Match At OSPCA’s Adoption Event This Weekend

Meet your new best friend and give an animal the second chance they deserve during the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s spring iAdopt event, taking place May 23-25 at its 12 animal centres across the province.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a furry family member, now is the perfect time to open your heart and home to an animal in need. Adoption fees will be reduced by 20% for long-term residents, which are animals who have been waiting for more than three times longer than the average wait time to find a loving home.

“Springtime brings a wave of new animals into our centres,” Lindsey Bunn, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “By opening your heart and home this weekend, you’re giving a homeless animal a fresh start and helping us make room for the next ones who urgently need care.”

There are so many great reasons to consider adoption! Not only are you giving an animal a second chance, but animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home.

To meet your new best friend, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

Can’t adopt? Please consider donating to help provide care and shelter to animals in need. Visit ontariospca.ca/donate