Significant Damage After Break And Enter In Port Sydney

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break and enter and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify suspect(s).

On Monday May 19, 2025 at approximately 6:00 pm, officers responded to a report of unknown person(s) entering a property on Greer Rd in the Port Sydney area causing extensive damage to doors and windows. The unknown person(s) proceeded to tear down a wall inside. Prior to leaving the property, extensive damage was done to a dock that was on the property’s pond.

If you have any information, please call the Huntsville O.P.P. at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.