OPP Find Impaired Driver At Grundy Lake Provincial Park

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving charges after responding to a complaint in Grundy Lake Provincial Park.

On May 18, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to Grundy Lake Provincial Park where park wardens were dealing with a suspected impaired driver.

Drez Keshane Wilson, 28 years-of-age of Scarborough Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 19, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.