Bracebridge OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers Over The Long Weekend

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers during the holiday long weekend.

On May 17, 2025, just before midnight, Bracebridge OPP officers had Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst temporarily closed in order to conduct an investigation and while doing so, a vehicle attempted to travel through that section of road. Officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 59-year-old William Robinson of Don Mills, ON with the following:

Operation while Impaired

Over 80

Dangerous Operation

Drive on Closed Highway

Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Fail to Move into Another Lane for Emergency Vehicle

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in June to answer to his charge.

On May 18, 2025, at 9:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township. A vehicle proceeded to the RIDE program and officers began an investigation into the presence of alcohol, subsequently arrested and charged 72-year-old David Holmes of Etobicoke, ON with Operation while Impaired- Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 17, 2025, to answer to his charge.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.