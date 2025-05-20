Fatal Motorcycle Collision In Oro-Medonte On Monday

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle (MC) incident that occurred on Monday May 19, 2025, in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On May 19, 2025, just before 1:27 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Township of Oro-Medonte Fire, were dispatched to Lakeshore Road East, Oro-Medonte Township for a report of an individual on a motorcycle that had struck two vehicles. The individual was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as a 64-year-old male of Oro-Medonte Township. The name of the person was not released.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

