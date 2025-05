Bracebridge Fire Department says they were dispatched to Hamblin Drive at just after 8pm last night (May 19, 2025) for a house fire and the sole occupant had been evacuated.

They had nine apparatus on scene with 27 firefighters and there were no injuries by the occupant, bystanders or fire department personnel.

They approximate the loss for this fire to be $350,000 and at this time they do not have a cause.