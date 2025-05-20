Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) Launching This Year In Orillia

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) and the University of Toronto’s Department of Family and Community Medicine (DFCM) are pleased to announce the establishment of a Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) in Orillia.

The FMTU will provide residency training to new physicians undergoing their two years of Family Medicine practical training under the supervision of family physicians certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada. Successful completion of residency training is a requirement to practice medicine in Canada.

“This marks an incredible advancement to our hospital’s longstanding and proud commitment to physician education that dates back more than 30 years,” said Dr. Kim McIntosh, OSMH Chief of Staff and a local family physician.

Starting this July 2025, four first-year residents will begin training as part of the newly established FMTU. In addition to the four first-year residents, two residents who completed their initial year of training at North York General Hospital last year will complete their second year in Orillia.

The FMTU program in Orillia will be headquartered out of the Friden Health and Wellness Centre at 300 Peter Street.

“We’re proud to be working with OSMH to open a new FMTU to train more future family physicians,” says Dr. Danielle Martin, Chair of the DFCM at U of T.

“This initiative aligns with Dr. Jane Philpott and the Primary Care Action Team’s commitment to expand primary care teaching clinics. We’re thrilled to be broadening the sites where we offer this training while simultaneously addressing the gap in access to primary care.”

“We’re equally excited about how the FMTU can positively impact training of comprehensive family physicians who may choose to make Orillia home longer term,” said Dr. McIntosh.

“These residents will take on patients who will be rostered to the FMTU. Experience has shown that a strong percentage of them are likely to establish a permanent practice in the community once their residency has concluded, which creates a steady flow of new doctors into our area.”

The Orillia FMTU will work closely with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) to attach patients to physicians and learners within our community. Orillia and area residents without a family doctor are encouraged to register through the COHT Waitlist.

For more information about the Orillia Family Medicine Teaching Unit, visit their website: www.osmh.on.ca/fmtu