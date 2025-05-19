Muskoka Small Business Centre Supports Young Entrepreneurs Through Summer Company Program

The Muskoka Small Business Centre (MSBC) is calling on motivated and creative youth across the region to apply for the 2025 Summer Company program, an exciting opportunity that provides students aged 15 to 29 with up to $3,000 in start-up funding, one-on-one mentorship, and hands-on business training to launch and run their own business this summer.

Funded by the Ontario government, the Summer Company program equips young people with the tools, knowledge, and financial support to bring their business ideas to life. Past participants have used the program to build valuable skills in marketing, budgeting, customer service, and leadership, all while making money and working for themselves.

What’s included:

Up to $3,000 in grant funding ($1,500 at the start, and $1,500 at successful completion);

Business training and mentoring from experienced entrepreneurs;

Support with marketing, planning, budgeting, and more; and

A chance to be your own boss this summer.

To be eligible, applicants must be full-time students planning to return to school in the fall, residents of Ontario, and not already running an established business. Apply by noon on Friday, May 23 at muskokasmallbusiness.ca/summercompany.