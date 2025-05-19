Supporting Newcomer Entrepreneurs: New Roots, New Routes Launches In Orillia

Fuel Innovation, City of Orillia’s Innovation Collective, in partnership with Georgian College’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC), is excited to announce the launch of New Roots, New Routes: Orillia and Lake Country, an accelerator program designed to support newcomers to Canada in starting or growing their businesses in Orillia and Lake Country.

New Roots, New Routes, a specialized six-week program, will equip participants who are new to the region with the knowledge, skills, and networks essential for launching and scaling a successful venture in the Canadian context. This in-person program will run on Tuesdays from June 10 to July 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Community Impact Lab, Georgian College, Orillia Campus, with a scheduled two-week pause on July 1 and July 8. Previously offered at the Sandbox Centre, Barrie, the program is expanding for the first time into Orillia and Lake Country.

“We are incredibly proud to support a program that celebrates the talent and determination of newcomers,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Initiatives like New Roots, New Routes help foster inclusive economic growth by unlocking opportunities for those who are often underrepresented within the business community.”

The program features instruction and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts across Simcoe County. Each session will guide participants through topics such as customer discovery, crafting a compelling value proposition, financial and legal fundamentals, marketing and branding, and personal development—all tailored to support the challenges and opportunities faced by newcomer entrepreneurs. The program will culminate with a final pitch session, where participants will get to present their business concepts and one entrepreneur will be awarded a $2,000 grand prize to advance their venture.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the most empowering paths a newcomer can take,” added Prerna Sharma, Manager, Fuel Innovation. “With the right support, a single idea can grow into a thriving venture. New Roots, New Routes has already demonstrated its impact in Barrie, and this expansion into Orillia and Lake Country reflects a deepening commitment to empowering newcomer entrepreneurs and strengthening the region’s inclusive innovation ecosystem.”

The program ensures that newcomers have access to support to start or grow their business, while also creating space for connection, confidence, and innovation.

The registration fee for the six-week program is $175 + HST. Interested participants can learn more and apply online until June 5, 2025.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/innovation or contact Prerna Sharma, Manager, Fuel Innovation, at psharma@orillia.ca. This initiative is funded in part by the County of Simcoe’s Entrepreneurship Innovation Fund.