McDonald’s Welcomes Back McRib To Canadian Menus, Starting Jan. 30

Quiet on set! May we have your attention, please! Trust us, you’ll want to hear this. *Clears throat*. After a ten-year hiatus, a beloved international icon is making its Canadian comeback. On Tuesday, January 30th, the McRib returns to Canada, and will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

The elusive sandwich has become a favourite amongst loyal brand fans over the years, reaching icon status. The last time the McRib was available on Canadian menus was 2014.

The McRib starts with a tender and juicy boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tasty pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. It’s no surprise this sandwich is an icon, with its uniquely delicious balance of sweet, tangy and savoury flavours.

“In the last year alone, our team received thousands of inquiries on social media from very passionate Canadian McRib fans asking to bring it back here,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s Canada. “The McRib is truly a fan favourite. It appeals to guests of all ages—from loyal followers who have patiently waited a decade for its return, to our newer fans who have only heard the legend.”

McDonald’s Canada has a proud legacy of serving guests delicious food and fun, feel-good moments. The return of the McRib is another way the brand is giving guests even more of the food that they love. And though the wait might be over, time is fleeting. Like anything of true perfection and beauty, the McRib will only be here for a limited time.

Canadians should try the McRib while they can to experience it for themselves at a participating McDonald’s restaurant, through the McDonald’s app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery