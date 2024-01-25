SIU Ends Investigation Into Man’s Self-Inflicted Injury In Bracebridge

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into self-inflicted injuries suffered by a 35-year-old man.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, on September 30, 2023, the man jumped from a moving vehicle while he was being driven to the hospital. He was of unsound mind and wished to end his life. He went to a residence in Bracebridge and cut his throat with knives. Ontario Provincial Police officers arrived on scene and took him into custody under the Mental Health Act. He was rushed to hospital and treated for his wound. On this record, it was apparent the police did nothing to cause his injury, leaving patently nothing to investigate as far as potential criminal liability. The file has been closed.