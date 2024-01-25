Ontario Connecting Children And Youth In Muskoka To Care Close To Home

Ontario is investing nearly $1.1 million to increase access to pediatric services for children and youth in North Bay and Muskoka so they have the care they need, when they need it, right in their own community. This is part of the Ontario government’s investment of an additional $330 million each year in pediatric health services at hospitals and community-based health care facilities across Ontario.

“Our government is making record investments in the health and well-being of our children,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “The pediatric funding provided to services in North Bay and Muskoka will have a tremendous impact on children and their families, ensuring they receive faster access to care when they need it.”

The nearly $1.1 million in additional funding will support programs and services at One Kids Place Children’s Treatment Centre ($1.05 million), North Bay Regional Health Centre ($72,900) and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare ($11,600). The funding will be used to:

Increase access to children’s rehabilitation services, including speech-language pathology, physiotherapy and occupational therapy at One Kids Place Children’s Treatment Centre and North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Enhance support for children and youth at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare after receiving surgery, including providing pediatric mental health training for staff.

“Our government is taking action to ensure children and youth in every corner of the province have quick and convenient access to the care they need,” said Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health. “This investment will make it easier and faster for young people in North Bay and Muskoka to connect to the care they need closer to home.”

This consistent and stable annual funding increase will ensure hospitals and children’s rehabilitation providers in North Bay and Muskoka have the people, resources and technology to improve access to pediatric care and prevent backlogs. Over 100 high-priority initiatives are being quickly implemented across Ontario to ensure children and youth in every corner of the province can connect to emergency care, surgeries, ambulatory services, diagnostic imaging, and mental health services.

“Ontario is putting children and youth first by ensuring they receive the care they need when they need it,” said Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “Our government’s significant investment in pediatric care will reduce waitlists, improve access to clinical assessments, early intervention, and children’s rehabilitation services, such as speech-language pathology, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy. This means less time waiting for services, quicker recovery, and better quality of life for children and their families in North Bay and Muskoka and across the province.”

Through Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care, the Ontario government is providing significant financial support to hospitals and communities to improve how they deliver pediatric care – ensuring Ontarians of all ages can access care easier, faster, and closer to home in their communities.