Cash Stolen During Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is investigating an early morning break and enter to a business in Gravenhurst.

On January 24, 2024, just after 4:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a break and enter at a retail business on Muskoka Road South near Sharpe Street in Gravenhurst. The business owner was alerted to the event and called right away. The suspect smashed a window to gain entry, stole a cash box containing currency and fled the area travelling south on foot.

The empty cash box was located in a nearby parking lot. The suspect is described as a male wearing black winter boots, dark pants and black jacket with a blue hoodie over his head and appeared to have his face covered.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).