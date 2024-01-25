Seguin Resident Charged With Impaired Driving On School Property

A call from a local school result in charges being laid.

On January 23, 2024, just prior to 11:00pm, the Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from staff at a local school advising that a vehicle had driven onto the property, going over stairs, and onto an area not designated for vehicles. The driver had exited the vehicle and was wandering the property.

Peterborough County OPP officers attended finding the driver unconscious in the snow prompting Fire and EMS to also attend. Officers determined the individual to be impaired and found them to be in possession of a small bag containing a crystal-like substance as well as items that had been removed from another vehicle on the property.

The driver was attended to by Paramedics.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Paudash (age 29) of Seguin, ON, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired

Theft Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Dangerous operation

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on March 5, 2024.

The Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol. Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.