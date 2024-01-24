Bracebridge Recognizes Community Members For Supporting The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

Today, the Town of Bracebridge announced the next round of community sponsors who are generously contributing to bringing the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre to life. Thanks to the generosity and support of the community, donors and sponsors, the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre has received nearly $4 million that directly contributes to bringing this landmark project to life.

Through their generous contributions, the following organizations will become named sponsors in the facility.

The de Koning Group, contributing $100,000 over 20 years for naming rights to the de Koning Group Playground;

Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer, contributing $60,000 over 20 years for naming rights to a universal team room in the Muskoka Lumber Arena and a universal changeroom in the Proline Rentals Fieldhouse;

Dr. Ted Zhou, contributing $30,000 over 10 years for naming rights to the recording studio in the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library;

The de Koning family, contributing $25,000 over 20 years for naming rights to a universal team room in the Muskoka Lumber Arena; and

Muskoka Kia, contributing $13,000 over 15 years for naming rights to 26 seats in the Muskoka Lumber Arena.

The Town of Bracebridge also thanks the following parties for their generous donations.

John Sisson and Robin Hiltz for donating $15,000 towards the purchase of five defibrillators; and

The Lions Club of Bracebridge for donating $2,000.

Slated for opening in August 2024, the countdown to the opening of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre is underway, with the project now 70% complete. Construction crews will be working over the coming months on electrical and mechanical work in addition to other interior finishing. The building exterior work is largely complete, including the brickwork, glass, and roof. The ice plant for the arena is in place, with cooling lines and headers laid and concrete slab poured.

There are still opportunities to get involved. Help support the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre by sponsoring a seat in the arena for $500 to have a name placard placed on a seat, plus sponsors will receive a charitable tax receipt. Fifteen per cent of every seat sale will go towards the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s annual capital fundraising campaign for much needed medical equipment.

For more information on the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, donor opportunities and ways to be involved, visit engagebracebridge.ca.

“It’s hard to believe that we are only months away from the grand opening of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. We have come this far because of the ongoing generosity of our sponsors and donors, and the continued support of the community. Thank you to everyone who has played a role in helping bring this generational facility to life.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge