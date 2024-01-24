Get Your Tickets Now For School Of Rock, The Musical

The Huntsville Festival (HfA) of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville are pleased to announce that tickets are on sale for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” running from April 5-14, 2024 at the Algonquin Theatre.

Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, this hilarious musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Led by local director Sarah Vanasse, the community theatre production will feature the talents of over 70 local performers and crew members of all ages, half of which are local youth. “We are absolutely blown away by the incredible talent of local youth. ” Says Dan Watson, Executive Director of HfA. “This show is so fun, and the group is so inspiring. You don’t want to miss it!”

Advance tickets for School of Rock are now on sale exclusively to HfA Members. The General Public can purchase tickets starting January 26, 2024 at 10am through huntsvillefestival.ca or by calling the Algonquin Theatre box office at 705-789-4975.

Ticket prices are $35.00 for adults, $33.25 for members, and $20.00 for youth (18 and under). Special prices (available only by calling the box office) are available for a family of four ($90) and for groups of 10 or more (only $30.00 per ticket). All prices include HST.

CAST:

Chris Pearse, Lauren Rodrigues, Kyle Buckley, Rachel Thompson, Alberta Robinet, Alexa Aubin, Angel Shi, Colum Daly, Jen Nicholson, JoAnn Bennett, Karen Wehrstein, Kirsty Koop, Laura Lynn Martin, Marcia Kuehnen, Mike Koop, Sharon Busse, Silas Knappett, Simeon Busse, Skye Goulbourne, Steve Salt, Thomas Flynn, Dahlia Liadis, Wolfgang Kuehnen, Sam Beattie, Malcom Kent Purcell, Peter Angell, Claudia Kruger, Ruby Dupuis, Sophie Mann, Ralph Serra, Obasanjo “Obi” Adebutu, Kai Dale, Liz Ross, Ewyn Martin-Padfield, Annaliese Duffield, Chloe Payne, Claire Baetz, Emma Cribb, Eve Welcher, Fiona Easy, Fiona Wilson, Greer Wilson, Juniper Oke, Lara Rogers, Natalie Pascall, Olivia Yang, Patricia Mann, Quinn Pfrimmer, Rosie Hedges, Tessa Thomson, Tillie Thomson, Vincent Bisaillion.

Director: Sarah Vanasse

Stage Manager: Una Pape

Music Director: Alana Nuedling

Choreographer: Tia Pearse

Costume Designer: Barb Hartwick

Set Designer: Blake Quinlan

Lighting Designer: John A MacDonald

Sound Engineer: Chris Boon

Assistant Stage Managers: Lizzie Robinson & Suzanne Riverin

Vocal Coach: Christine Robitaille

Props: Lynne Jackson

Rehearsal Pianist: Nancy Gibson

Dance Captain: Ryan Long

Set Construction: Rotary Club of Huntsville

Now in its 13th year, this annual spring Musical Production is a collaboration between Huntsville Festival of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

To purchase tickets, visit huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-789-4975