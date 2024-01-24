Snowmobile Operator Charged With Drugs And Firearm

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid several charges after conducting motorized snow vehicle enforcement on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail.

On January 23rd, 2024, at shortly after noon, officers stopped a snowmobile traveling on OFSC Trail B106E. As a result of the investigation, the person was arrested.

Riley Hunt a 21-year-old of Hastings Highlands has been charged with the following criminal offences:

Flight from peace officer

Resist Peace Officer

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

The accused has been held in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 24, 2024.