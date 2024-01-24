OPP Find Impaired Driver On Oastler Park Drive In Seguin

The West Parry Sound OPP have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On January 23, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Oastler Park Drive in the Township of Seguin. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon McRae, 36 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 7, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.