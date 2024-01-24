Freezing Rain Warning For Huntsville, Bracebridge. Gravenhurst, Haliburton

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (044710)

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Freezing rain beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Ice build-up due to several hours of freezing rain.

Ice accretion of 2 to 5 mm.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and ending later this evening.

Discussion:

Patchy freezing drizzle will affect the area today before a more significant area of freezing rain arrives this afternoon. The freezing rain may persist for several hours before changing to rain this evening.

For areas closer to Lake Ontario, freezing rain may not be as prolonged as temperatures may rise above the freezing mark sooner.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Current details:

Freezing rain likely tonight.

Hazards:

A few hours of freezing rain possible.

Ice accretion of up to 2 mm.

Timing:

Beginning this evening and ending overnight.

Discussion:

The northern edge of a significant area of freezing rain is expected to graze the region tonight. A few hours of freezing rain are possible before ending later tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.