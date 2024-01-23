One Person Charged For Break And Enter In Perry Township

The OPP has arrested and charged one person with break and enter and a drug related offence after responding to a suspicious person call.

On January 22, 2024, shortly after 3:15 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a suspicious person call on Silver Birch Line in the Township of Perry.

The investigation revealed the person had left on foot, however, was located a short time later at a nearby residence.

As a result, Alexander Nunn, 31 years-of-age, of Victoria Harbour, was charged with:

· Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession of a scheduled I substance – cocaine

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday February 22, 2024, in Sundridge.