Perry Township Resident Faces Firearm Related Charges

The OPP has arrested and charged one person with multiple firearm charges after responding to a dispute.

On January 22, 2024, shortly after 3:15 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a dispute in the Township of Perry.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old person from Perry Township, was charged with:

·        Unauthorized possession of a firearm – eight counts

·        Carless storage of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts

·        Explosives – making or possession for unlawful purpose

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim. 

