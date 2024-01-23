Detours And Road Closures In Place For Fire And Ice Festival In Bracebridge

Due to the Fire and Ice Festival taking place on Saturday, January 27, the Town of Bracebridge will implement temporary road closures and detours. Please follow all on-site signage and plan your trip in advance.

Temporary road closures

Effective: Friday, January 26 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, January 28 at 2 a.m.

Dominion Street will be closed from Quebec Street to Manitoba Street

Rene Caisse Lane will be closed from Manitoba Street to Kimberley Avenue

Temporary parking lot closure

Effective: Saturday, January 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodchester parking lot at Entrance Drive

Bracebridge Transit

Effective: Saturday, January 27

The following temporary bus stop changes will be in place:

Bus stop 270 at Taylor Road and Hiram Street and stop 280 at St. Thomas Anglican Church will be temporarily unavailable. Please use the temporary bus stop 270b at Hiram Street, 50 metres north of the Taylor Road intersection.

Bus stop 290 at the Shier Building will be temporarily unavailable. Use bus stop 300 at Ann Street and James Street as an alternative.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., bus stop 120 at Bird Mill Mews will be unavailable. Please use bus stop 110 at Ecclestone Drive and Young Street or bus stop 130 at the Royal Canadian Legion.

FREE Fire & Ice Festival shuttle service

Effective: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fire and Ice Festival attendees are encouraged to park at one of the off-site locations and take the free shuttle bus to the event to avoid crowds and excess traffic. Shuttles will be available from the following locations:

Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer, 270 Wellington Street

Habitat ReStore, 505 Muskoka Road 118 West

Home Depot, 10 Depot Drive

Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, 100 Clearbrook Trail|

For more information on the Fire and Ice Festival, visit fireandicebracebridge.com.