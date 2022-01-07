McDonald’s Canada Thanks Frontline Healthcare Workers Once Again With Free McCafé Coffee & Tea

McDonald’s Canada wants to show their appreciation and say thanks to those frontline healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to treat those in need, serve our communities and help keep us safe with further rapid scaling of vaccinations. Starting today, they are offering all frontline healthcare workers, vaccine volunteers, medical testing centre and pharmacy workers as well as emergency services and military personnel a complimentary medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Tea at participating restaurants across Canada for the month of January, available at the front counter or in drive-thru with their valid work ID.

“Our purpose at McDonald’s is to feed and foster communities and this effort is aimed at acknowledging those who are doing so much to care for our communities right now,” said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, Canada Impact Team. “Throughout the pandemic we saw our franchisees finding creative ways to support their communities in times of need and that’s what we’re seeing again here today with the free coffee offer.”