Escape The Cold At Orillia Warming Centres

Due to the cold weather advisory issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the City of Orillia has opened the Orillia City Centre as a temporary warming centre today.

Orillia City Centre, located at 50 Andrew St. S., is open today (Jan. 7, 2022) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for members of the public to warm up during the cold weather.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there may be limited capacity. Public health measures must be followed including wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing.

The Orillia Emergency Overnight Warming Centre, at the Orillia Community Church located at 64 Colborne St. E., will operate overnight tonight (9 p.m. to 7 a.m.) due to the cold weather advisory.