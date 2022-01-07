Outbreak At The Pines Continues With Ten Resident Cases And Two Staff Cases

Testing has confirmed additional COVID-19 resident cases and additional staff cases at the Pines Long-Term Care Home (the Pines).

The Pines remains in outbreak status until further notice.

Status of Cases

Residents:

Currently, there are ten (10) active resident cases, and two (2) resolved cases. These residents are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or runny nose.

The home continues to connect directly with those families of affected residents and families.

Staff:

Currently, there are thirteen (13) active staff cases, and ten (10) resolved (where a staff member has completed ten (10) days of isolation, or further PCR test results were negative).

All active staff cases are isolating at home, some with mild symptoms.

Steps Being Taken – Our Residents and Staff Are Our Top Priority

PCR testing of all residents is underway and will be completed by tomorrow. Daily rapid testing continues for all staff or essential caregivers entering the Pines.

The Pines continues to work closely with Public Health and, following their guidance, all 155 residents at the Pines are now being isolated where possible in their rooms to prevent further spread of the virus.

Additional District staff are being voluntarily redeployed to support staff and residents at the Pines during this isolation period. These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow the Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents.

Provincial Protocols