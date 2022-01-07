Local Hospitals Pause Non-Urgent Appointments And Surgical Procedures

As directed by the Ontario government, to preserve bed capacity and maintain safe staffing levels, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is temporarily postponing elective/non-urgent surgeries and procedures, and some non-urgent, scheduled outpatient procedures and clinic appointments.

MAHC, like many other Ontario hospitals, is responding to an Ontario Health requirement from earlier this week to identify existing services that can safely be reduced, suspended or relocated in order to preserve core acute care functions during the pandemic.

Patients who have upcoming surgeries and appointments at MAHC will be contacted by their surgeons’ offices or the hospital if their surgery or outpatient appointment is cancelled at this time. These visits and procedures which will later be rebooked once the directive is lifted. If you do not receive a call from MAHC, your appointment is not cancelled. Some hospital outpatient clinics and Diagnostic Imaging appointments are continuing at a reduced capacity. Urgent and emergent surgeries, including cancer-related cases continue.

“We are following provincial direction to make these temporary changes to hospital operations in response to the concerning Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Interim President & CEO Vickie Kaminski. “These temporary measures are meant to create capacity for potential acute care needs and allow us to redeploy staff to other areas in need. These are difficult times for the health sector, and we appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

Stay up to date on the COVID-19 situation and any changes to hospital services at MAHC at www.mahc.ca/COVID-19/.