COVID Outbreak Confirmed On RVH’s Transitional Care Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre’s 40-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU).

Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit and have been moved to Respiratory 1. The remaining patients have been isolated, enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented and contact tracing is underway as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

RVH’s short-term 27-bed transitional care unit at the IOOF Seniors Home remains in outbreak with 24 patients and 14 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Surgery 3, located at RVH’s main campus, also remains in outbreak with three patients and six staff testing positive.

All three units are closed to visitors, admissions and transfers. All remaining patients on these units are on enhanced droplet/contact precautions and being closely monitored and tested frequently.