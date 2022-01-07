District Of Muskoka Offices Remain Open During Province’s Move To Return To Step Two

In accordance with the return to a Modified Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen, the District of Muskoka offices remain open at this time to support residents with core in-person services. These offices include the District’s main administration office and court building in Bracebridge and the District’s Community Services offices in Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Many services are also available online. Please visit their website at www.muskoka.on.ca for more information on the virtual services available.

Please note that there may be circumstances where an office is closed temporarily for deep cleaning or due to staffing shortages. Any temporary closures will be posted on their website if they occur.

If you are seeking in-person services, the District encourages booking an appointment in advance using the following information:

Ontario Works – mcs.info@muskoka.on.ca

Community Housing – communityhousing@muskoka.on.ca

Housing Support and Homelessnes – housingsupport@muskoka.on.ca

Affordable Housing – affordablehousing@muskoka.on.ca

Roads and Transportation – publicworks@muskoka.on.ca

Waste Management – waste@muskoka.on.ca

Public Works – publicworks@muskoka.on.ca

Water and Sewer Billing – watersewerbilling@muskoka.on.ca

Children’s Programs and Services – childrensprograms@muskoka.on.ca

Seniors Programs and Services – SeniorsPrograms@muskoka.on.ca

Planning – pedinfo@muskoka.on.ca

Additionally, the following in-person court services remain available by appointment only:

Traffic ticket and fine payments (online payment options available)

Requesting a trial

Filing Reopening applications

Filing Motions for Extension of Time to Pay Fines

Please call (705) 645-1231 or email poa@muskoka.on.ca to book an appointment.