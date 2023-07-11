Masking Requirement Changes At Muskoka Hospital

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has updated mandatory masking requirements at both hospital sites that have been in place for much of the COVID-19 pandemic as the risk of COVID-19 transmission declines locally.

Effective Monday, July 10, healthcare workers continue to wear masks when interacting directly with patients, however masks are now optional in public areas like front lobbies, hallways and other communal areas of our two sites. Masking remains mandatory for healthcare workers, volunteers, patients, visitors, vendors and contractors in all inpatient rooms, patient treatment spaces, such as clinics and ambulatory care areas, and waiting areas where patients are present, such as the Emergency Department and Diagnostic Imaging.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our control measures and response have been in alignment with provincial direction, recommendations by public health, and in-step with our peer hospitals,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “We find ourselves in a more stable phase of the pandemic where there is currently low-to-moderate community transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, low hospitalization and ICU admissions for all respiratory viruses and more COVID-19 immunity. Amending our policies to focus on patient care activities and patient contact protects our most vulnerable patients while also providing our team members with some masking reprieve.”

Surgical masks continue to be available at entrances and in various clinical areas.